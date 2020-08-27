Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.44. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 445,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 608,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 253,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

