Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.69 Million

Analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $165.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.39 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $658.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.06 million to $664.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.19 million, with estimates ranging from $642.81 million to $680.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

CubeSmart stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.