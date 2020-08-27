Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce sales of $984.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.49 million. Hologic posted sales of $865.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.