Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $236.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.19 million. Masimo posted sales of $229.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $218.23 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.78.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.