Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $134.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $142.00 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $186.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $678.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.05 million to $697.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $740.89 million, with estimates ranging from $723.12 million to $771.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $113,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 367.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.