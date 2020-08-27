Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $459.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

