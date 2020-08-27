Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $459.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply