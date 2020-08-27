Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Bruker posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bruker by 29.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bruker by 47.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

