Analysts Expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%.

VERU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Veru stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.32. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 703.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

