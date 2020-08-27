Analysts Issue Forecasts for Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

VERX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

VERX opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,859,583.94. Also, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $997,039.16.

