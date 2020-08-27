Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as low as $5.23. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 494,998 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arca Biopharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Arca Biopharma worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

