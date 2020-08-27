Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.05 ($8.29).

Aroundtown stock opened at €4.97 ($5.85) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

