Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.93. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 752,989 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,800 shares in the company, valued at $338,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

