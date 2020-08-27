Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Assurant worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Assurant by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 82.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Assurant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

