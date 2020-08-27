Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.38. Atlas Financial shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 171,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Financial stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of Atlas Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

