AvalonBay Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,089 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,054% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

AVB stock opened at $153.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,508,000 after buying an additional 1,006,328 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $144,007,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,871.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 902,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,288,000 after purchasing an additional 856,453 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,009,000 after purchasing an additional 786,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.