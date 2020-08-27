Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.67

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $240.67 and traded as low as $235.00. Avingtrans shares last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 2,748 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.