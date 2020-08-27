Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.66. Aware shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 13,829 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.11.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Aware accounts for approximately 8.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.38% of Aware worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

