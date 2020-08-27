Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 138.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $187,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,340 shares of company stock worth $212,549. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.