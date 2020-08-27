Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 1.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

