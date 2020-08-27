Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.40

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.40 and traded as low as $16.21. Bank of SC shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 5,659 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $89.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 32.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 3,129 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $53,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,990 shares in the company, valued at $924,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,069 shares of company stock valued at $122,153. Insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

