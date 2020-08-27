Barclays Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €30.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.24 ($35.58).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €24.74 ($29.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.86 and its 200 day moving average is €21.75. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

