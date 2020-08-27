Barclays Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €4.60 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €4.60 ($5.41) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.05 ($8.29).

ETR AT1 opened at €4.97 ($5.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

