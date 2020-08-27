Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.89 million during the quarter.

NYSE BNED opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, insider Zachary Levenick bought 38,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $71,663.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

