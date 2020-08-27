Bauer (ETR:B5A) Shares Up 0.6%

Bauer Ag (ETR:B5A)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.50 ($11.18) and last traded at €9.37 ($11.02). 8,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 71,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.31 ($10.95).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Bauer alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $160.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

About Bauer (ETR:B5A)

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.