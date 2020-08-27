Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.65. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 5,575,431 shares.

BTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13. The company has a market capitalization of $376.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

