Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns News Sentiment Score of 2.57

Media headlines about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a news impact score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE BBY opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,549 shares of company stock worth $66,235,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

