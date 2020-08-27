Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) Shares Up 0.8%

Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.28. 256,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 314,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million and a P/E ratio of -32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

Blackrock Gold Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is Silver Cloud that covers an area of approximately 4,537 hectares located within north-central Nevada.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.