Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 71,272 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $117,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $23.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.91. 68,544,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,885,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27. The company has a market cap of $865.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.