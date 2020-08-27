Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.21. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

