Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.11. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,718,000 after purchasing an additional 387,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 144,678 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

