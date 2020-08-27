Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brickell Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 206.93% and a negative net margin of 709.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

