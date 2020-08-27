Broadcom (AVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $339.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.93. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $341.51.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.