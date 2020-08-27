Brokerages Anticipate Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Post -$4.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to announce earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.17) and the highest is ($4.10). Beigene reported earnings of ($5.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year earnings of ($18.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.45) to ($16.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($16.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.78) to ($9.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $249.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $256.01.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,267,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,513,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $7,243,709.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,600,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,145 shares of company stock worth $67,494,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

