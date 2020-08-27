Brokerages Anticipate Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Brink’s reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

BCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Brink’s stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.