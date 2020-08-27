Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

