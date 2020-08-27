Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post sales of $183.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.90 million. Rogers reported sales of $221.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $764.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.00 million to $765.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $856.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $886.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROG. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

ROG opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 114.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

