Brokerages Anticipate Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to post sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $7.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,483,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after buying an additional 14,737,274 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,877,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 191.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.