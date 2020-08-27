Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.48) to ($5.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($4.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of $420.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

