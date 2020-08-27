Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,910 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. AXA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.