Brokerages Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 186,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.