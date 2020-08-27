Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

