Brokers Offer Predictions for Founders Advantage Capital Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Founders Advantage Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CVE FCF opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. Founders Advantage Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$18.07 million during the quarter.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

