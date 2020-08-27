Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,659.08

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,659.08 and traded as low as $1,648.40. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,650.00, with a volume of 5,226 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,659.08. The company has a market cap of $266.10 million and a PE ratio of 17.72.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total value of £57,865.50 ($75,611.52).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

