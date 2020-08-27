Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after buying an additional 760,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $6,900,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

