Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.07.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,676,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after buying an additional 231,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.