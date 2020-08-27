Campbell Soup (CPB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.87-2.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.87-2.92 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.