CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.18

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and traded as high as $24.59. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 1,176 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

About CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.