Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $79,034,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,820 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $50,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $50,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 690,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

CAH stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

