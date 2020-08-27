CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) will post $36.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBTX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. CBTX reported sales of $38.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBTX will report full year sales of $145.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.85 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $144.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBTX.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million.

CBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $15.85 on Thursday. CBTX has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CBTX by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in CBTX by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.