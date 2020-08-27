Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

